Bases 123 Part 3 Elena Danaan - How those Alien Drawings were Made

In the 'A Gift From The Stars Extraterrestrial Contact and Guide of Alien Races", Elena Danaan drew over 100 aliens species in extreme detail. How did she get the information for such detail?

She explains how she was allowed one minute to see in extreme detail a full look around of the race conscerned within her own mind, using an implant, which she recieved during her alien contacts.

Some races are Extremely Dangerous, and she highlights one race Matray who are the most dangerous ETs, which can invade your mind, and leave traces behind, so you can be used as a proxie to invade others.







Elena also reveals here, her life is under threat for having so much information.

