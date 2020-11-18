Durham And Barr Head Fake, Trump Deception

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Royston Potter is a former US Army LTC of 28 years. He served in various Military Police and Military Intelligence positions around the globe. He was also a municipal police officer for about 3 years. He brings his unique experience, training, education, and spiritual insights to bear in analyzing important issues and trends in the U.S. and the world.
3352, Durham Investigation Is Dead!, 3352:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wsgn7-ucI1k
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlUr9lsok7c
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