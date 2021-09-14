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In The News: Covid Vaccines Don't Work
Objective: Health
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150 views • September 14, 2021
On this episode of Objective:Health we talk about the latest news in Covid vaccine shenanigans. A study has come out showing natural immunity is 13 times stronger than immunity conferred by the Pfizer shot (so why are they pushing everyone to get vaccinated?).

Another data analysis shows the US states that had the best uptake in vaccine compliance also had the greatest numbers of new cases. But that's probably just a coincidence.

And a controversial article from Children's Health Defense talks about a study that showed fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times the viral load compared to the pre-vaccination era of 2020. While the study's authors say this is a comparison between different variants and can't be said to be because of the vaccines, at the very least this shows that the vaccines aren't working.

We talk about all this and more on this episode, so be sure to join us for our discussion.

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
viral loadcovid-19natural immunity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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