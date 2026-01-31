BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SMO Dario: a Polish volunteer fought more than 2 years in the SMO zone serving with the Russian Armed Forces
Meet Dario, a Polish volunteer who has spent more than two years in the SMO zone serving with the Russian Armed Forces.

He has followed the conflict in Donbas since 2014 and says he came to see its core drivers as NATO expansion, EU duplicity, and the rise of Ukrainian nationalists. Eventually, he decided he could no longer stay on the sidelines and joined volunteers fighting on Russia’s side.

In this @Voin_dv interview, Dario speaks about corruption in the Kiev regime, how ordinary Poles view Russia, and what he describes as the dishonesty and incompetence of European officials.

Adding, from new Epstein file messages:

“Ukraine upheaval should provide many opportunities, many.” — Jeffrey Epstein, in a post-Maidan email dated March 18, 2014, presumably sent to (A. de Rothschild) Ariane de Rothschild (Vice President & Board Member, Edmond de Rothschild Group) and Olivier Colom (International Adviser, Edmond de Rothschild Group).

More from files, WOW:

The Crown Princess of Norway was asking Jeffrey Epstein for parenting advice about showing her 15-year-old son naked women.

November 2012. Crown Princess Mette-Marit emails Epstein: "Is it inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old sons wallpaper?"

Epstein: "let them decide, mother should stay out of it"

A year earlier, Bill Gates' science advisor Boris Nikolic, fresh out of a DARPA meeting, joked to Epstein: "She wants to carry your kid? ;)"

Epstein called her "a mess" and invited Nikolic to "my island."

1,000+ mentions in the files. "Poor judgment" doesn't cover this.

The Epstein files show his staff coordinating at least four separate visits with the Crown Princess of Norway including trips to his Palm Beach house.

January 2013: "Mette will arrive Miami airport this Sunday... Janusz will pick her up and take her to the PB house."

Palm Beach. Where the abuse happened.

June 2013: "Can Princess Mette see Je at 3pm on Monday?"

September 2013: "does JE want me to ask Mette what time is good today for her?"

June 2014: "Hello Mette. Might you be able to come see Jeffrey tomorrow!?"

This clearly exhibits a standing relationship with scheduled visits, personal drivers, and trips to his properties, six years after his conviction.

The son whose mother asked Jeffrey Epstein about naked women wallpaper is the same man now on trial for raping four women.

In 2012, Crown Princess Mette-Marit emailed Epstein: "Is it inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old sons wallpaper?"

Epstein, a convicted sex offender at the time, told her to let him decide.

That son, Marius Borg Høiby, now faces 38 criminal charges including four counts of rape. Trial starts Tuesday.

Historians called this "the biggest scandal in Norway's 120-year royal history." That was before the Epstein files showed his mother appears over 1,000 times, visiting his Palm Beach house, taking his parenting advice, having his staff arrange her flights and drivers.

The snowball has turned into an avalanche...

