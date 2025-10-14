Forgiving the Unforgivable: Faith, Mercy, and Miracles Amidst Adultery - Carolyn Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it possible to forgive even the worst offender? This is a concept that is easy to discuss but difficult to put into practice. Forgiveness is something that Inez Heller Jones writes about in her book, They Call Me Blessed! An Empty Nester’s Inspirational, True Story of Prayer, Faith, and Endurance. Although Inez has passed away, her daughter Carolyn Jones discusses the impact her mother’s story has had on many marriages - a story of love, adultery, pain, grief, and ultimately, God’s gracious mercy and love. Carolyn’s mother completely put her faith in God’s Word, and only then was she able to weather the major storm in her life. Inez’s testimony is a beautiful reminder of the love and strength God gives His children when they are faithful to Him. Inez chose to forgive and the ending to this story is nothing short of miraculous!
TAKEAWAYS
The most important lesson Inez put into practice: loving the person who hurt her the most
Inez’s story is about a great God who walks with her through the valley of the shadow of death
Inez’s husband fell for a worldly idea that he needed to live his ‘best life,’ but it left him broken and hurt those who loved him the most
Inez strove to be a Proverbs 31 woman
They Call Me Blessed book trailer: https://bit.ly/3W2ciKF
They Call Me Blessed book: https://amzn.to/4mZd99T
Unshackled Program Part 1: https://unshackled.org/program/inez-jones-pt-1/
Unshackled Program Part 2: https://unshackled.org/program/inez-jones-pt-2/
