ULURU Magic Box ACTIVATION 21-12-2020 Steven & Evan Strong - A CALL TO HUMANITY TO OPEN THEIR HEART

STEVEN AND EVAN STRONG - Share the wisdom of our Aboriginal Elders and their knowledge around the most important date ever prophesized.Monday 21-12-2020 at exactly 9.02pm - Summer Solstice. Australian Time.Steven and Evan will be running events up until that date to assist people in understanding the importance and significance of the ULURU Pleiadian - Seven Sisters - Activation - that will give birth to THE NEW EARTH and the Rising again of Lemuria.TO FIND OUT WHAT YOU CAN DO - WATCH THIS VIDEO FROM JO_____________________________________________________________________________FIND OUT MORE HERE._____________________________________________________________________________To help protect Kariong go here:_____________________________________________________________________________It is important that we create a group in our local area to assist in this activation.I will be running one in the Yarra Valley, Victoria, Australia - please leave a message below if you are interested in joining me._____________________________________________________________________________To be involved with the Cosmic Consciousness Event in Uluru go here:WWW.COSMICCONSCIOUSNESS.COM.AU—————————-World wide meditation