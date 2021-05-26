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ULURU Magic Box ACTIVATION 21-12-2020 Steven & Evan Strong - A CALL TO HUMANITY TO OPEN THEIR HEART
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13 views • May 26, 2021
STEVEN AND EVAN STRONG - Share the wisdom of our Aboriginal Elders and their knowledge around the most important date ever prophesized.
Monday 21-12-2020 at exactly 9.02pm - Summer Solstice. Australian Time.
Steven and Evan will be running events up until that date to assist people in understanding the importance and significance of the ULURU Pleiadian - Seven Sisters - Activation - that will give birth to THE NEW EARTH and the Rising again of Lemuria.
TO FIND OUT WHAT YOU CAN DO - WATCH THIS VIDEO FROM JO
https://youtu.be/OZq42RuRyEg
_____________________________________________________________________________
FIND OUT MORE HERE.
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/our-a...
https://www.ouralienancestry.net/
_____________________________________________________________________________
To help protect Kariong go here:
http://forgottenorigin.com/please-hel...
_____________________________________________________________________________
It is important that we create a group in our local area to assist in this activation.
I will be running one in the Yarra Valley, Victoria, Australia - please leave a message below if you are interested in joining me.
_____________________________________________________________________________
To be involved with the Cosmic Consciousness Event in Uluru go here:
WWW.COSMICCONSCIOUSNESS.COM.AU
—————————-
World wide meditation
https://facebook.com/events/s/uluru-g...
Monday 21-12-2020 at exactly 9.02pm - Summer Solstice. Australian Time.
Steven and Evan will be running events up until that date to assist people in understanding the importance and significance of the ULURU Pleiadian - Seven Sisters - Activation - that will give birth to THE NEW EARTH and the Rising again of Lemuria.
TO FIND OUT WHAT YOU CAN DO - WATCH THIS VIDEO FROM JO
https://youtu.be/OZq42RuRyEg
_____________________________________________________________________________
FIND OUT MORE HERE.
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/our-a...
https://www.ouralienancestry.net/
_____________________________________________________________________________
To help protect Kariong go here:
http://forgottenorigin.com/please-hel...
_____________________________________________________________________________
It is important that we create a group in our local area to assist in this activation.
I will be running one in the Yarra Valley, Victoria, Australia - please leave a message below if you are interested in joining me.
_____________________________________________________________________________
To be involved with the Cosmic Consciousness Event in Uluru go here:
WWW.COSMICCONSCIOUSNESS.COM.AU
—————————-
World wide meditation
https://facebook.com/events/s/uluru-g...
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