Ask Seek and Knock - Spiritual Blindness - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight

(Romans 1:24-25 [ESV2011])

[24] Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves,

[25] because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen.



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