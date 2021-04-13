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Ask Seek and Knock - Spiritual Blindness - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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81 views • April 13, 2021
(Romans 1:24-25 [ESV2011])
[24] Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves,
[25] because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen.
Join us as we sit at the round table and talk about Spiritual Blindness. There is more to this subject than you may think!
Watch us Live on Holy Impact Ministries or at www.commsr.com (a direct link to our blog page).
KMSR1700AM Takes Donations at www.kmsr1700am.com on the front page, and on the Holy Impact Ministries "Ask Seek and Knock Page", and Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at www.holyimpactministries.com
Yah Bless you and thank you for your support!
[24] Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves,
[25] because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen.
Join us as we sit at the round table and talk about Spiritual Blindness. There is more to this subject than you may think!
Watch us Live on Holy Impact Ministries or at www.commsr.com (a direct link to our blog page).
KMSR1700AM Takes Donations at www.kmsr1700am.com on the front page, and on the Holy Impact Ministries "Ask Seek and Knock Page", and Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at www.holyimpactministries.com
Yah Bless you and thank you for your support!
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