WuFlu Fraud Led To Election Fraud

Here are links to the sources I used in this videoLaura Ingraham interview with retired microbiologist Sucharit BhakdiNora Odonnell interviews Bill GatesKary Mullis inventor of the pcr test talking about fauciKary Mullis saying pcr test is not for diagnosing disease or finding virusFAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.