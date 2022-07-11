Brandon cory Nagley





Jul 6, 2022 2-4 PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES LIGHT UP MY SKY NEAR TOLEDO OHIO/JESUS IS COMING TO RAPTURE HIS BRIDE (TRUE BELIEVERS IN CHRIST)TO "PROTECT THEM FROM JUDGEMENT TO COME"-IS YESHUA (JESUS CHRIST) YOUR LORD AND SAVIOR? TIME IS EXTREMELY SHORT!!!/ (TRUTH CANNOT BE HIDDEN ANYMORE) OBJECTS LIGHT UP MY EAST-SOUTHEAST-NORTHEAST-WWESTERN SKIES-I WAS SHOCKED IN THE MORNING (ENDTIME SIGNS JESUS WARNED YOU ABOUT-TIME TO GET READY!!!!)READ BELOW. Today is now 7/6/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Early this morning around 5:58 A.M-6 AM in the morning I couldn't sleep as I looked as I was laying in bed at my window and noticed how purple it was through the side of my window.... usually I can't sleep till its early AM hours though I never usually go outside to record anything in the mornings because that is when I want to try and sleep haha... usually I'll go outside and record evenings mostly because that's the best time i noticed to catch planet x system bodies passing when and if they do pass over my state in Ohio usa, northwest Ohio which is 10 minutes from Toledo ohio, near in the north/eastern USA. Which I think they consider ohio midwest though I dont feel its mid or west lol moreso close to the east coast USA.......Also another good timing to catch things in my area is afternoon or late after afternoon has occured, or as said evenings... though I saw bright purple gazing through my windows peeking glass so I thought why dont I go out to see if something was passing over me to cause the purple/fiery orangish colors out my window..............And when I walked outside all sides of the sky were dark purple with glowing spots... the source of the purple was directly over me which I guess direction would be east though see it was directly on top over my head when walked outside and then a smaller yet still large glowing orangish part in the sky where I could physically see a spherical outline from the planet x system body passing was in my southeast part of the sky I even say in video like woe can you all see this spherical thing in the sky? I literally saw its shape.. then I looked to northeast where my suns been rising due to everything being off lol, I saw sunlight in the northeast but no sun though saw a smaller object over there....then I turned around looking to my west and a " possible object there" .. luckily I got almost 5 hours asleep though this morning was definitely a shocker.... enjoy....





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_phgZrMOdWk



