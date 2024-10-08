BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY THE 10 KADOSH MIQRA P023BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY THE 10 KADOSH MIQRA P023

Yom Kippur/Day of Atonement 1. Intermediate Level Mat 10:28 "Do not fear those who kill the body but are powerless to kill the soul. Rather, fear him who can destroy both soul and body in Gei-Hinnom.

Yom Kippur – The holiest day of the year

"Should he fine me, his penalty is not eternal" for I would be able to earn more money. "Should he imprison me, his imprisonment is not eternal" for he might die and his successor will release me. "Should he kill me, my death is not eternal for he can only affect my body, but my soul returns to GOD." Yet despite this, how great is the fear a person has of law and authority in this world. How much more so should one fear the judgment of the King of Kings, whose verdict is eternal.





