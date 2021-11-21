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Stuff They Don't Want You To Know - FEMA Camps
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193 views • November 21, 2021
This is what where we will end up in IF WE DON'T ALL STAND UP!!
Celeste Solum, who worked at FEMA as "Celeste Bishop", says the FEMA camps' official name is "Public Reception Centers". REMEMBER.
Celeste Solum, who worked at FEMA as "Celeste Bishop", says the FEMA camps' official name is "Public Reception Centers". REMEMBER.
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