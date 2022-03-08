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Unsilenced: Chinese-Canadian filmmaker on his new film about the persecution of Falun Gong
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42 views • March 08, 2022
Rebel News.
On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Chinese Canadian filmmaker, Leon Lee joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss why he felt compelled to make a movie on the state of religious liberty in China and the intimidation he and his crew faced to make it.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3IHonwB
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwme9l-unsilenced-chinese-canadian-filmmaker-on-his-new-film-about-the-persecution.html
On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Chinese Canadian filmmaker, Leon Lee joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss why he felt compelled to make a movie on the state of religious liberty in China and the intimidation he and his crew faced to make it.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3IHonwB
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwme9l-unsilenced-chinese-canadian-filmmaker-on-his-new-film-about-the-persecution.html
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