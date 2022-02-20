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EXTENDED VERSION - TRUDEAU INVOKES THE EMERGENCY ACT IN CANADA! | Freedom Convoy Organizers Speak
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102 views • February 20, 2022
Originally Premiered Feb 14, 2022 on YouTube with 2.1K views.
Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich and Brian Peckford - Canada's only surviving signatory of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms hold a press conference in response to today's announcement that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government will be moving to implement the emergency measures act upon peaceful Canadian men, women, children, elderly and disabled protesters. February 14th, 2022
Source: https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenottv/
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
#FreedomConvoy2022 #pressconference #emergencyact
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Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich and Brian Peckford - Canada's only surviving signatory of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms hold a press conference in response to today's announcement that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government will be moving to implement the emergency measures act upon peaceful Canadian men, women, children, elderly and disabled protesters. February 14th, 2022
Source: https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenottv/
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
#FreedomConvoy2022 #pressconference #emergencyact
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
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