Post Script Questions: Sovereignty, Consciousness, and Evolutionary Change
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
52 followers
Follow
19 views • 6 months ago

John L. Petersen answers several questions from his subscribers. Here's a few of the topics; sovereignty, like birth certificate reclamation, the impact of consciousness on shaping events, and the influences that potentially hinder humanity's evolutionary leap. Additional insights touch on Native American resilience, archeological interests, and the potential spiritual dimensions behind societal controls. John suggests that awareness, community, and personal growth are essential in overcoming these barriers and embracing a higher consciousness amid societal transitions.



We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/

Keywords
mind controlconsciousnesssovereigntypopulation controlspiritual growthpsychic abilitieshigher consciousnesshuman potentialalternative historyarcheological discoveriesenergy frequenciesexistential threatsextraterrestrial influencetimeline theorycollective awakeningevolutionary leapnative american resiliencecommunity growthsystemic controltechnological disruption
