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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blndfold - 04/13/2022
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0 view • April 13, 2022
When true red blooded Americans hear even our leaders talk of things that are not true, we should get mad. We are NOT a democracy, we are a Constitutional Republic. Men cannot become women, only God can do that. Teachers teaching homosexuality to our children should be fired, and should be making us so mad we get rid of the teachers if no one does. We have to start fighting bsck or we will lose more than we ever thought possible..
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