RT News July 8, 2024 9AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 8, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
All eyes on Moscow as the Indian Prime Minster arrives later this Monday in the Russian capital for talks with Vladimir Putin. The two-day visit will be Narendra Modi’s first bilateral trip of his new term in office. Don’t miss our special coverage of the event here on RT. Hungary’s Prime Minister meets the Chinese president right after visiting Moscow and Kiev emphasizing that Beijing is a key player in resolving the Ukraine conflict. Facing failures on the battlefield, Moscow’s MOD says Ukrainian intelligence services are now focusing on NATO-backed subversive operations in Russia.