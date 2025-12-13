BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Canada's MAID Assisted Suicide Law That Literally Allows The Government To Kill People Against Their Will!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
39 views • 23 hours ago

EMERGENCY ALERT: Under The Radar, 12 US States Have Passed Laws That Mirror Canada's MAID Assisted Suicide Law That Literally Allows The Government To Kill People Against Their Will!

Leading Anti-Euthanasia Journalist Kelsi Sheren Joins Alex Jones To Drop Bombshell After Must-See Bombshell!

Now That The Transgender Depopulation Agenda Is Failing, The Death Cult Is Putting Their Government-Sponsored Forced Suicide Agenda In High Gear!

THIS IS AN EMERGENCY WARNING!!!

-----------------

Euthanasia is an abhorrent act in My Eyes

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/11/03/euthanasia-is-an-abhorrent-act-in-my-eyes-2/

canadamaid assisted suicide lawthat literally allows the government to kill peopleagainst their will
