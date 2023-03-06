WHO worldwide pandemic treaty and mandatory vaccinepassport

WHO meeting 27/2until 10/3 2023 to decide on worldwide mandatory vaccine passports and mandatory Pandemic treaty. They want to digitize and control your every move, DNA, health status, travel plans, exact destination.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.