Invisible Antigravity Military Weapons: A Tesla/Nazi Tragedy

This video reveals the origins of the antigravity weapons photographed from 2006 through 2008 as Tesla technology, using source material from the Bush Connection (Orion, 2003) and Infraworld (Putney, 2013). The Nazi foundations of the OSS and CIA are exposed. The nature of the weapons is revealed to be psychotronic.

My Book, The Electromagnetic Revolution and Federal Targeted Individual Program: Contributing Corporations and Federal Agencies in Idaho: https://amzn.to/3sIF8UQ

My Substack: https://johnbphillips.substack.com/

References

Archives.gov https://www.archives.gov/publications/prologue/2007/winter/iwg.html

Prescott Bush, Nazi Banker (Aris, B., Campbell, D.) https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/sep/25/usa.secondworldwar

Battelle Neurotech https://www.battelle.org/insights/newsroom/in-the-news/2021/09/07/battelle-led-team-to-mature-brain-computer-interface-for-darpa-s-n3-neurotech-research-initiative

Cia.gov https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00789R001401490001-2.pdf

Droneteam.com https://web.archive.org/web/20230128052729/http://droneteam.com/

Kievit, J. & Metz, S., 1994

https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/library/report/1994/ssi_kievit-metz.pdf

Lawofone.info https://www.lawofone.info/s/8

Nicoloff, 2016 https://www.proliberty.com/observer/20070405.htm

Orion, 2003 https://www.amazon.com/BUSH-CONNECTION-1-Erik-ORION-ebook/dp/B001ECQ4CQ

Pbs.org https://www.pbs.org/tesla/ll/ll_wendwar.html

Putney, 2009 http://www.human-resonance.org/Veil_of_Invisibility.pdf

Putney, 2013 http://www.human-resonance.org/Infraworld.pdf

Starburstfound.org https://starburstfound.org/electrograviticsblog/?p=49

Theworld.org https://theworld.org/stories/2016-03-30/how-famous-former-nazi-officer-became-hitman-israel

Warhistoryonline.com https://www.warhistoryonline.com/guest-bloggers/mussolinis-rescue-mountaintop.html