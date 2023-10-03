Invisible Antigravity Military Weapons: A Tesla/Nazi Tragedy

This video reveals the origins of the antigravity weapons photographed from 2006 through 2008 as Tesla technology, using source material from the Bush Connection (Orion, 2003) and Infraworld (Putney, 2013). The Nazi foundations of the OSS and CIA are exposed. The nature of the weapons is revealed to be psychotronic.
My Book, The Electromagnetic Revolution and Federal Targeted Individual Program: Contributing Corporations and Federal Agencies in Idaho: https://amzn.to/3sIF8UQ
My Substack: https://johnbphillips.substack.com/
