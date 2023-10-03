Create New Account
Invisible Antigravity Military Weapons: A Tesla/Nazi Tragedy
Published 18 hours ago

This video reveals the origins of the antigravity weapons photographed from 2006 through 2008 as Tesla technology, using source material from the Bush Connection (Orion, 2003) and Infraworld (Putney, 2013). The Nazi foundations of the OSS and CIA are exposed. The nature of the weapons is revealed to be psychotronic.

