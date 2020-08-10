RECYLING WORLD WAR C

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Millions Protest In Germany Against Restrictions:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0a0VfBm8p4
New COVID Tracking Requires You To Give Your Blood If You Want To Do ANYTHING:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/14F9au07MHw/
STATE OF DISASTER: Melbourne Curfew to be Implemented as Andrews Warns (under the pretext) "COVID Could Get Out-Of-Control":
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/state-of-disaster-melbourne-curfew-to-be-implemented-as-andrews-warns-covid-could-get-out-of-control/ar-BB17t1uc?ocid=msedgntp
Victoria Police 'fed up with appalling behaviour' from Victorians who aren't abiding by lockdown:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victoria-police-fed-up-with-appalling-behaviour-from-victorians-who-aren-t-abiding-by-lockdown/ar-BB17rkSW?ocid=msedgntp
Why Victoria's coronavirus community transmission cases are causing concern:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/why-victoria-s-coronavirus-community-transmission-cases-are-causing-concern/ar-BB17riAs?ocid=msedgntp
Woolworths Group steps up COVID safety guidance and measures for customers and team across NSW, ACT and parts..