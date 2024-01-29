Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOCK VIDEO · Ilhan Omar says Somalia calls the shots, they're in charge of the US Govt
channel image
GalacticStorm
2193 Subscribers
Shop now
203 views
Published 13 hours ago

Not shocking video of @IlhanMN stating her allegiance is to Somalia, saying she’s making US Government take orders from Somalia:

“The US government will only do what Somalians in the US tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia. We Somalians must have the confidence in ourselves that we call the shots in the US.”


Omar goes on to say: “The woman (myself) you sent to Congress is working day and night to protect your interest. She knows your plight and that of Somalia. I am as concerned about Somalia as you guys are. Together we will protect the interests of Somalia.”


Congress must expel Ilhan Omar now.


@SpeakerJohnson

https://x.com/Bubblebathgirl/status/1751731659831930949?s=20


 ·


Keywords
ilhan omardoj corruptionbiden regimeleftist marxistsallegiance to somalia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket