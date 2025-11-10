UK NHS doctor doxxed & suspended for pro-Palestine stance - Dr. Ellen Kriesels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NHS (publicly funded healthcare system) doctor doxxed & suspended for pro-Palestine stance
Dr. Ellen Kriesels, a consultant pediatrician, details a terrifying orchestrated campaign to silence her.
After attending a pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6, she was immediately doxxed by the pro-Israel group Gnasher Jew, exposing her identity and employer.
👉 An orchestrated campaign generated 3,000 complaints, leading to her immediate suspension and smearing in the national press.
The General Medical Council is now taking her to a tribunal to restrict her medical license, following a complaint from "UK Lawyers for Israel."