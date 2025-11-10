UK NHS doctor doxxed & suspended for pro-Palestine stance - Dr. Ellen Kriesels

NHS (publicly funded healthcare system) doctor doxxed & suspended for pro-Palestine stance

Dr. Ellen Kriesels, a consultant pediatrician, details a terrifying orchestrated campaign to silence her.

After attending a pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6, she was immediately doxxed by the pro-Israel group Gnasher Jew, exposing her identity and employer.

👉 An orchestrated campaign generated 3,000 complaints, leading to her immediate suspension and smearing in the national press.

The General Medical Council is now taking her to a tribunal to restrict her medical license, following a complaint from "UK Lawyers for Israel."