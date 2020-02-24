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Artificial Intelligence and 666
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61 views • February 24, 2020
This video explains where the world is headed with A.I, Quantum computing, Cashless developments and facial recognition technology. Are we becoming trapped in a matrix-like system and can we get out before its too late? email me at [email protected]
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