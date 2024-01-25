Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. Border Invasion
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
86 views
Published 20 hours ago

Bad [Azerbaijani] Hombre

* “Soon you are going to know who I am.”

* His name is Movsum Samadov.

* The once leader of the Islamic Party of Azerbaijan has a long history of ties to terrorism.

* He served 12 years in prison for terror-related crimes — and was released one week ago.

* You can’t make up this stuff.


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | No One Is Ready For What's Coming Across Our Border: This Is Civil War (24 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v491p9l-no-one-is-ready-for-whats-coming-across-our-border-this-is-civil-war-redact.html

Keywords
terrorismborder crisisborder securityislamsouthern borderterroristmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken bordersubversionopen borderbad guymigrant invasionterror threatborder invasionazerbaijanclayton morrisnatali morrismovsum samadov

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket