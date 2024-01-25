U.S. Border Invasion

Bad [Azerbaijani] Hombre
* “Soon you are going to know who I am.”
* His name is Movsum Samadov.
* The once leader of the Islamic Party of Azerbaijan has a long history of ties to terrorism.
* He served 12 years in prison for terror-related crimes — and was released one week ago.
* You can’t make up this stuff.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | No One Is Ready For What's Coming Across Our Border: This Is Civil War (24 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v491p9l-no-one-is-ready-for-whats-coming-across-our-border-this-is-civil-war-redact.html
