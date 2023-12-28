The Growing US Military Recruitment Crisis: There is no Solution & the Crisis Will Only Grow...

The induction of immigrants into the US military and other short-term solutions may temporarily delay America's multiplying problems, but it will not make the pursuit of empire any more sustainable in the long run.

Until Washington understands that what it is trying to do cannot (and should not) be done, it can start to solve its many problems sooner.

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: / landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas



