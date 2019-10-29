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Abe Foxman/ADL - Bullying Ukraine into downplaying the Holodomor genocide
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29 views • October 29, 2019
What do you think about this? Should one genocide be downplayed/forgotten (holodomor) and another be very promoted/known (holocaust). There is even laws in many countries that punishes people with prison sentences and fines if they deny that there was a deliberate extermination of the jewish people. Please share your thoughts. I will respond to every comment directed at me. Thanks!
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