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Mantis Laser Academy // Day 7 - dry fire drills Two Shooter Dual
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20 views • April 19, 2021
Want to go head to head with a friend and not waste ammo? Let me show you how with dry fire training with the mantis laser academy. You can do dry fire practice at home with laser ammo and dry fire drills. learn how to dry fire with the mantisx firearms training system and a dry fire laser.
This is one of the best dry fire drills out there for having fun and if you have two Mantis Blackbeards... it only gets better
#dryfire #mantis #laseracademy #theroguebanshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Dual in the Mantis Laser Academy - 0:04
Dual in action - 0:27
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
This is one of the best dry fire drills out there for having fun and if you have two Mantis Blackbeards... it only gets better
#dryfire #mantis #laseracademy #theroguebanshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
Dual in the Mantis Laser Academy - 0:04
Dual in action - 0:27
-------
How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
-------
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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