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70 YEARS OF UFO COVERUP (mirrored)
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43 views • September 01, 2021
Brace yourselves, prepare for serious lockdown, prepare spiritually, prepare your family for any emergency. Kids should be taught safe places to hide and the importance of quiet when they are there. Everyone over 12 needs basic gun instruction. MSM will never give you the truth, THEY ARE THE PROPAGANDA ARM FOR THE ENEMY. Lies are coming from all directions so believe nothing, but count nothing out. We have no time for fear, panic, or self pity. Stand together, organize, and pray. WWG1WGA
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