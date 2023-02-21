https://gettr.com/post/p292x7obb78
2023.02.20 This is what the Communist Party has always done. Controlling speech and food is equivalent to controlling your life. The common people can only compromise.
这是共产党一贯的做法。 控制言论和食物，就等于控制了你的人生。 老百姓只能妥协。
