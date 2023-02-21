Create New Account
This is what the Communist Party has always done. Controlling speech and food is equivalent to controlling your life
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
2023.02.20 This is what the Communist Party has always done. Controlling speech and food is equivalent to controlling your life. The common people can only compromise.

这是共产党一贯的做法。 控制言论和食物，就等于控制了你的人生。 老百姓只能妥协。


