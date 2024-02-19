Should I Live on The West Coast or The East Coast of Costa Rica - Kevin J Johnston Q&A

My name is Kevin J. Johnston and I am a relocation expert based in Costa Rica helping Canadians, Americans, Europeans, Australians and New Zealanders leave the corruption of their respective Nations and come to Costa Rica where they can live a great life away from the craziness offered by liberals and democrats.

If you are looking to keep more of your money in your pocket and protect your money from the tax man in all your countries especially the IRS and the ATO, contact Kevin J Johnston immediately. You'll find all the website links below.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me

BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston

#CostaRica #SanJose #Canada #realestate #realtor #Realty #buyingahouse #homesforsale #Jaco #quepos #Uvita #ManuelAntonio