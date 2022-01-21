Supermom Melissa McKinney Shares Her Adoption From Birth Story

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TAKEAWAYS
How to know if God is calling you to adopt
Choosing the right adoption agency and walking through the process
The joys of seeing your child born and starting your life as a family
Valuable lessons learned while raising a child
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