Vaccinated Bodybuilder / Author Doug Brignole dies suddenly at 63
Published a month ago |
Bodybuilder / author Doug Brignole dies suddenly at 63

Guess he proved us right again. at 63

He wrote we can use him as a test if Covid Shot works or not if he died.

ROI means “return on investment” - learn to use concept w important decision making and avoid what many are finding out: The promise of government and corporate institutions is meaningless at the least and deadly at its worst.

Further Info:

Vaccinated Doug Brignole “If I Die, You Were Right” — Now Dead 💉

https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/doug-brignole-cause-of-death/

Mirrored - Ottawatian

deadvaxxdied suddenlydoug brignole

