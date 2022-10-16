Vaccinated Bodybuilder / Author Doug Brignole dies suddenly at 63

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Bodybuilder / author Doug Brignole dies suddenly at 63
Guess he proved us right again. at 63
He wrote we can use him as a test if Covid Shot works or not if he died.
ROI means “return on investment” - learn to use concept w important decision making and avoid what many are finding out: The promise of government and corporate institutions is meaningless at the least and deadly at its worst.
Further Info:
Vaccinated Doug Brignole “If I Die, You Were Right” — Now Dead 💉
https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/doug-brignole-cause-of-death/
Mirrored - Ottawatian