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Oregonian Defends Neighborhood from Antifa (?) Arsonists
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60 views • September 24, 2020
In this episode we talk to a man who defended his community from drive-by arsonists who may or may not have been antifa or BLM, during the wildfires in Oregon early in September, 2020.
Links:
www.LocoFoco.locals.com
www.LocoFoco.us
www.wirkman.com
initial commentary on the subject on September 10th:
https://wirkman.com/2020/09/10/terrorism-by-arson/
Links:
www.LocoFoco.locals.com
www.LocoFoco.us
www.wirkman.com
initial commentary on the subject on September 10th:
https://wirkman.com/2020/09/10/terrorism-by-arson/
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