'Stew Peters Full Show NEW Nano Circuit Discovery in C19 VAXX

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NEW Nano Circuit Discovery in C19 VAXX, Tyrant Trudeau Threatens MORE LOCKDOWNS Over Boosters. Mat Taylor joins us once more…this time with VIDEO evidence. The geometric shapes form and dissipate according to frequencies from our internet, phone and 5g towers. Pfizer has been caught RED HANDED!
Ask Dr. Jane is BACK to expose the metals in the jabs, how ivermectin could be cancer-killing, and why the Elites are injecting animals with mRNA!
New Mexico County Commissioner, Couy Griffin joins to expose how he is being removed from office for attending the J6 rally at the Whitehouse!
Trudeau is now installing amours and interrogation rooms for the “ministry of climate change.” Dictator Justin Trudeau’s government is currently recruiting an entire army of new “environmental enforcement officers,” who will be armed and empowered to go around enforcing the government’s climate directives.