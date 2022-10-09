⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 9, 2022)

The AF of the Russian Fed continue the SMO.

The enemy, using 2 battalions of the 14th & 92nd mechanised brigades of the AFU, reinforced by frgn mercenaries, made unsuccessful attempts to break through the defence of Russian troops towards Kislovka (Kharkov reg) & Kuzemovka (LPR). All enemy attacks have been repelled. More than 50 UKR servicemen, 1 tank & 9 armoured fighting vehicles have been destroyed.

As a result of the shelling of the advancing reserves of the AFU 92nd Mechd Brigade near Zagoruykovka (Kharkov reg), RU troops have destroyed about 60 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks & 3 armoured vehicles.

4 UKR sabotage & reconnaissance grps have been discovered & destroyed by artillery fire near Novovodyanoye, Karmazinovka & Makeyevka (LPR). 17 militants, 2 pickup trucks w heavy machine guns & 1 car have been elimd.

Enemy attacks have been repulsed near Verkhnekamenka & Belogorovka (LPR), Spornoye, Berestovoye, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Artyomovsk & Zaytsevo (DPR) . Over 120 UKR servicemen, 3 tanks, 7 armoured fighting V & 11 motor V have been destroyed.

The enemy has made unsuccessful attempts to attack RU positions near Oktyabrskoye, Neskuchnoye & Yegorovka (DPR).

All attacks have been successfully repelled by RU troops. More than 100 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 5 armored fighting V & 6 motor Vs have been eliminated.

The provisional base of foreign mercenary units Foreign Leg on Khortitsa Island & the Bars Special Purpose Brigade of the Interior Min. of UKR near Zaporozhye has been struck by high-pre weapons of the RU AF.

As a result of significant losses in manpower & equipment, the enemy did not take large-scale offensive action towards Nikolayev & Krivoy Rog. According to updated data, the 96th & 98th batt of the 60th Infantry Brigade of the AFU & the 128th Mtn Assault Brigade of the AFU op towards Krivoy Rog had lost more than 30% of their personnel strength.

As a result of concentrated RU artillery strikes on the advancing column of the 128th Mtn Assault Brigade of the AFU near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson reg), an attempt to concentrate enemy troops was thwarted.

5 columns, manpower, military equip & artillery of UKR troops have been also hit at firing positions near Chervonoye, Novovoskresenskoye & Petropavlovka (Kherson reg).

Losses of the AFU were over 80 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 22 armored combat V & 7 infantry fighting V. 1 Polish Crab self-propelled artillery unit, 2 USM777 howitzers & 4 motor V have been eliminated.

RU troops repulsed attacks by 2 mech infantry Co. of the AFU near Belogorka & Davydov Brod (Kherson reg) towards Andreevsk.

Up to 90 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 12 armored fighting V & 3 motor V have been eliminated.

The munition post of the 61st Inf Brig of the AFU, contained over 200 rockets for US HIMARS & Uragan MLR systems has been destroyed by a HP strike of the RU Aerospace F near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev reg).

In total, the losses of the AF of UKR were more than 200 UKR servicemen, 3 tanks, 41 armored combat V, 3 guns & 7 motor V towards Nikolayev & Krivoy Rog.

The command posts of the 14th Mech & 81st Airmobile brig of the AFU & the 9th Reg of the Nat Grd of UKR near Redkodub (Kharkov reg), Drobyshevo (DPR) & Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye reg), 47 artillery units at firing positions, manpower & mil equip in 163 areas have been eliminated by op-tactical & army aviation, missile troops & artillery strikes.

4 munition depots of rocket & artillery weapons have been destroyed near Novoaleksandrovka (Kherson reg), Volnoye Pole (DPR), Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region) & in the E outskirts of Zaporozhye.

2 AN/TPQ-37 US counter-battery radar stations have been destroyed near Kirovo & Drobyshevo (DPR).

1 Su-24 AFU aircraft near Dobroye (Nikolayev reg), & 1 UKR Mi-24 attack heli have been shot by fighter aircraft of the RU Aerospace Forces near Mirolyubovka (Kherson reg).

6 unmanned AV including one Bayraktar TB2 have been destroyed by air def forces near Snegiryovka (Nikolayev reg), Novomikhaylovka, Novomayorskoye & Blagoveshchenka (DPR) & Ustinovka (Kharkov reg).

4 shells of the US HIMARS multiple-launch rocket syst & 5 shells of the Uragan & Olkha MLRS were also shot down near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson reg), Olkhovatka (Kharkov reg) & Donetsk.

In total, 317 airplanes & 159 heli, 2,182 unmanned AV, 379 air defence missile syst, 5,570 tanks & other armored combat V, 866 combat V equip with MRLS, 3,460 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 6,431 units of SM equip have been destroyed during the SMO.