Dramatic footage of the Sky over Israel Filled with Air Defense Missiles, none of which are able to prevent the Arrival of Four Iranian Hypersonic Warheads
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Dramatic footage of the sky over Israel filled with air defense missiles, none of which are able to prevent the arrival of four Iranian hypersonic warheads.


Iron Dome will henceforth be called Iron Sieve.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

