Why You Need To Focus On Capital Preservation Now & Not Chase Yields

In this episode, M.C. Laubscher shares why you need to refocus your time, energy, and resources to prepare, plan and position yourself, your family, your business, and your investments for the chaos on the way.

M.C. Laubscher's mission is to help freedom seekers and wealth builders escape the rate race and matrix through cash flow investing. M.C. focuses on spreading the message of protecting and growing wealth to achieve freedom and sovereignty.

Resources:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches

Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://resetinvestingsecrets.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/

Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/1xfM1Vx

Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/aGzudX0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja