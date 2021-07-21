Chuck Middleton uploaded: Dr Fibauci [21.07.2021]

"But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death."- Revelation 21:8 KJV"Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God."- Ephesians 6:10-20The Last Generation - 10 hours ago: Dr. Fr4ud-tschi never lied? Talk about a fish storyMissie Davis - 7 hours ago: Rand Paul is a liar too and he also pushed the serpent shot on the public.11 hours ago: Dr FIB Ouchy ; I wish he would see this605 views Jul 21, 2021chuck middleton5.41K subscribers