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How to Achieve Racial Separation
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19 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains that the only real solution to racial tension is separation. This would mean voluntary separation at the level of neighborhoods, towns, and even states or regions. Impractical as this may seem today, it can be achieved if enough people come to a realistic understanding of the significance of race. Only when different groups go their own ways can they preserve their unique cultures and create societies that suit them best.
First posted to YouTube on October 3, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on October 3, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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