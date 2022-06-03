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Was the FDA & CDC complicit? Where is Informed Consent? Who oversees the CDC & the WHO?
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31 views • June 03, 2022
Why was informed consent thrown out the window over the past two years? Why wasn’t there a weekly or monthly update from the CDC on what was being reviewed and monitored? Who was the 3rd party overseeing the CDC and the WHO?
Suzanne Delaney, running for McHenry County Board has worked in hospital administration, was the Director of quality and safety, and specifically worked on ensuring regulations and protocol was known and followed within hospitals. One of the first questions she had was why Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci were NOT following any normal regulatory protocols. Listen to an insider’s view of what went on and how she banded together a group of nurses to aid and assist those being held hostage by hospitals. She and her team saved many lives, by teaching the family members how to deal with the administration of the hospital.
Don’t miss today’s show!!!
Contact Suzanne directly - 847-508-3925
Support Beauty for Ashes in MANY WAYS - Sponsors for Today’s Video:
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LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA all the same place! Esther’s Timeless Pack at https://b4a.mymfinity.com to reverse aging. Get your JAVA COFFEE with Promo Code “B4A”
Get into the best health of your life with a 2 weeks reset with Drs Mark and Michelle Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv
Grab a pair of MyPillow slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
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Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
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Suzanne Delaney, running for McHenry County Board has worked in hospital administration, was the Director of quality and safety, and specifically worked on ensuring regulations and protocol was known and followed within hospitals. One of the first questions she had was why Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci were NOT following any normal regulatory protocols. Listen to an insider’s view of what went on and how she banded together a group of nurses to aid and assist those being held hostage by hospitals. She and her team saved many lives, by teaching the family members how to deal with the administration of the hospital.
Don’t miss today’s show!!!
Contact Suzanne directly - 847-508-3925
Support Beauty for Ashes in MANY WAYS - Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
PayPal, Venmo or Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA all the same place! Esther’s Timeless Pack at https://b4a.mymfinity.com to reverse aging. Get your JAVA COFFEE with Promo Code “B4A”
Get into the best health of your life with a 2 weeks reset with Drs Mark and Michelle Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv
Grab a pair of MyPillow slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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