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The True Definition Of Its Border Problems And Its Karma Determine Its Ways
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1 view • July 03, 2021
If you watch the awareness at the top of the peak then you know that i am doing this for Exposing the biggest picture of your mind through your karmna to the reality of its directions. If you did watch my definition of boundaries or https://www.bitchute.com/video/1QkoIGCmAHtM/ . Then You see the bigger version of the internations countries border to make the addition of its dicussion of the boundaries and mind of responabilities.
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https://payhip.com/Eltoldtruth for purchase the vidoes
https://eitantoldtruth.wordpress.com/ for more details and donations
https://payhip.com/Eltoldtruth for purchase
https://www.minds.com/eitanlagothetruthtold/
https://www.patreon.com/Eltoldtruth
https://steemit.com/@eitanlagomar34/
https://www.subscribestar.com/ELToldtruth
https://flote.app/user/EitanLago25
Monero: 49ZfnTTsrbiDx3Srxx1Esocxw9utCVbir3s3u4WvuCBzj3dofcr5oc5BhH8qBDTRWRhHAQEn9y6rhUaXWo55SXyX4AAVBhA
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