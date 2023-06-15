If we continue to allow the CCP to control our economy, our schools, and our kids in America, we will lose this country completely!

https://gettr.com/post/p2jq5bs5c71

6/14/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: If we continue to allow the CCP to control our economy, our schools, and our kids in America, and if we allow the CCP to brainwash American young people via TikTok and spread communist ideology propaganda on US soil, we will lose this country completely!

#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/14/2023【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：如果我们继续允许中共控制美国的经济、学校、孩子，并利用海外版抖音洗脑美国年轻人，在美国土地上传播共产主义的意识形态，我们将彻底失去美国这个国家！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





