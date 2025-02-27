© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian delegation left the site of negotiations with the US in Istanbul without comments to the press. The talks went on for 6.5 hours.
Putin: Russia and the U.S. are ready to restore cooperation.
The Russian president stated that current U.S. partners are showing pragmatism and a realistic approach, moving away from stereotypes.