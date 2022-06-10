Our New Product - ORMUS Earth Minerals (Orbitally Rearranged Monoatomic Elements)

[New Global Healing Product] ORMUS Earth Minerals is the ultimate personal development tool to connect you to your highest potential.





ORMUS (Orbitally Rearranged Monoatomic Elements) are free-range, high-spin elements separated from their source’s natural structure. Because they are free-floating in their smallest state, they can easily be assimilated and utilized in the body to support superconductivity and energy transfer. ORMUS encourages cells to tap into peak performance and take clarity of mind, thought, and intention to the next level.





Shop here ~ https://ghc.us/3MFWxSN





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Timestamps:

00:00 - 02:00 - What are ORMUS Earth Minerals?

02:01 - 03:09 - Raising Your Vibration, Lucid Dreaming, & Connecting to Intuition

03:10 - 04:46 - Urotherapy, Ormus, & Meditation

04:47 - 06:22 - Connecting to a Higher Power during Q&As





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What Are ORMUS Earth Minerals?





We’ve found the best sources of ORMUS and combined the perfect trifecta into an ultra-energetic formulation — ORMUS Precious Metal Blend, ORMUS Supercharged Minerals, and Global Salt™ Trace Minerals. You’ll support cellular health through these specially calibrated monatomic trace minerals and metals. You won’t find these elements in your everyday diet or distilled water, but ORMUS Earth Minerals is easy to take and can even be added to enhance your water.





Shop Ormus Earth Minerals ~ https://ghc.us/3MFWxSN





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THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE ➤➤





Memberships are now LIVE through The Global Healing Institute!





Join our community and gain access to:





---- Dr. Group’s 5 self-healing courses

---- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything

---- A private uncensored channel of healers sharing resources from around the world

---- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits

---- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body

---- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders





BECOME A MEMBER NOW ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe





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ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤





Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.





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MEET DR. GROUP ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/





SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE EMPOWERMENT ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe





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FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤





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DISCLAIMER ➤➤





The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.