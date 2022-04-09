© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satan knows he's outnumbered 2 to 1 by holy angels so he's creating super soldier nephilim giants
Follow
0
Share
Report
223 views • April 09, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022). The nephilim giants live underground. The military bases and national parks and Catholic churches are all built on top of their cities. The nephilim giants in Antarctica are in stasis and use human avatar bodies to rule a faction inside the Vatican. The giants and their fossils were public until the 1800s, but after that the Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites have hidden all of this by destroying their fossils and confiscating all evidences. They grind it up and dump it in the ocean. The Illuminati Freemason’s Smithsonian museum and Catholic rare artifacts & ancient high technology retrieval departments were all created by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families to confiscate and destroy all evidence of the Bible and nephilim giants. Many of Satan Lucifer’s “fake aliens” nephilim & chimera hybrid species live underground on the earth and they are not from outer space. Satan Lucifer’s “fake alien deception agenda” is a way to deceive the humans to believe that the fallen angels and the nephilim & chimera hybrids are aliens. They are also manufacturing many nephilim giants and chimera aliens underground in the military and alien bases to be released to exterminate the human specie of God after we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured up to heaven. They are using nephilim giants fossils’ DNA to create modern day superhero super soldier psychic Illuminati New Age Wicca witches with telepathy and telekinesis and lightning speed and clairvoyance and astral-projection and remote-viewing and ability to create wormhole portals. These reptilian fallen angel “Twilight Saga” children’s blood-drinking vampire devils drink DNA blood to take on human form to breed with their Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling human feminists to steal their nephilim fetus from their womb during pregnancy using alien abduction. Tom Cruise is a good example of a fallen angel incarnate avatar that drinks children’s blood to maintain youth. These non-human entities like Johnny Depp consist of 90% of Hollywood. They are pedophile cannibal Satanist vampires. The humans worship them. They run the military and governments and corporations and churches and every aspect of society. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, condone them by their silence and they refuse to expose them and their eating of 12 million children every year. These reptilian hybrid nephilim giants smell out the humans’ DNA blood like the old Celtic nephilim giants “Fee Fi Fo Fum, I smell the blood of an Englishman” Illuminati LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Hillary Clinton pedophile cannibal Satanists hunted the humans in Noah’s Atlantis days. This is why Jesus said that these End Times will be just as in the days of Noah of cannibalism and homosexuality “gay mafia elites” politicians, Katy Perry singers, Hollywood celebrities, corporate executives, court judges, military leaders, church pastors, popes, royal families, and other pedophile cannibal Satanist adrenochrome children’s blood-drinking vampires.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.