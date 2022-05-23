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BREAKING!!!WUHAN MONKEY POX GAIN OF FUNCTION DOCS REVEAL CREATED LAST YEAR!!! WHO ASSEMBLY UPDATES!!!! LIST OF AMERICANS BANNED FROM RUSSIA!!!
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121 views • May 23, 2022
Wuhan at it again with gain of function research on monkey pox last year!!!! updates on WHO in Davos!!! List of Americans banned in Russia!!!
websites:
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/22/wuhan-assembled-monkeypox-strains/
https://www.mid.ru/ru/maps/us/1814243/
https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/world_economic_forum
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/stunning-wuhan-lab-experimenting-monkeypox-last-year-published-research-report-international-journal-february/
SORRY ABOUT BAD SOUND I HAD AN ALEXA PURE BREEZE ON FULL BLAST ON EVERY EPISODE!!!HAHA!!!!! I TURNED IT DOWN!
websites:
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/22/wuhan-assembled-monkeypox-strains/
https://www.mid.ru/ru/maps/us/1814243/
https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/world_economic_forum
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/stunning-wuhan-lab-experimenting-monkeypox-last-year-published-research-report-international-journal-february/
SORRY ABOUT BAD SOUND I HAD AN ALEXA PURE BREEZE ON FULL BLAST ON EVERY EPISODE!!!HAHA!!!!! I TURNED IT DOWN!
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