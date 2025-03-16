US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: The Yemeni capital felt like an earthquake after heavy munitions were dropped.

🏌️💥 From the golf course to the situation room

The White House has released photos of Donald Trump in his golf outfit watching the US airstrikes in Yemen on a monitor.

The US president is currently in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Rubio had a telephone conversation with Lavrov on Saturday, the State Department reported:

▪️Rubio briefed Lavrov on the US operation against the Houthis in Yemen;

▪️ discussed next steps following recent meetings in Saudi Arabia;

▪️ agreed to continue working to restore ties between the US and Russia.

On the 15th Trump announced, "military action" against Houthis

Trump ordered the operation against the Houthis - is it worth the effort?📝

Just a short time ago, the Americans carried out airstrikes on Yemen. The goal is to send a warning signal to Iran, with whom Trump wants to conclude a nuclear deal.

🖍The very fact of launching a military operation against the Houthi movement "Ansar Allah" was expected. The intensification of hostilities in the Middle East is needed by Israel, and half of Trump's cabinet are supporters of the ultra-Orthodox ruling there - Chabad.

🚩Trump has declared Make America Great Again since coming to power, but if we evaluate all his recent actions (the transfer of 2,000-pound bombs, the resettlement of Palestinians in Africa and so on), we get Make Israel Great Again.

🏳️From the perspective of the prospects for the American operation in Yemen - they are not visible. Each strike against the Houthis will be very costly. And how much will the US Armed Forces spend if the fighting drags on for a long time? And knowing the Houthis, it will definitely drag on.

❗️The United States has already tried to suppress "Ansar Allah" by force, and then it didn't work out. And now the result is far from guaranteed.

This strike [in Yemen] is a warning to Iran, which supports Yemen and the Houthis,freedom of navigation will be imposed.

We will not tolerate Houthi attacks on our soldiers, ships, and aircraft.

Yemen: Initial reports indicate the launch of several missiles and drones from Yemen towards warships and naval vessels in the Red Sea.

New round of Airstrikes reported in the Al-Bayda governorate of Yemen.

Renewed US airstrikes in Sanaa and Port of Hodeidah!

US airstrikes resume on Yemen's Saada Governorate.

Ansar Allah said that US strikes on Yemen will not go unanswered.

Children killed and injured in Yemen as a result of the air attack aggression by the USA

Yemeni Health Ministry:

23 civilians martyred and 22 wounded, most of them children and women, according to the initial toll from the US aggression on residential areas in the capital, Sana'a, and Sa'dah Governorate.

The death toll from recent US airstrikes in Yemen has climbed to 31, with more than 100 people injured, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

Yemen is not going to negotiate with the US until it receives a painful response to its strikes, a member of the Ansar Allah (Houthis) Politburo told RIA Novosti