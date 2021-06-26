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GAME CHANGER! RODGER HODKINSON BLOWS WHISTLE WITH REINER FUELLMICH
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313 views • June 26, 2021
Dr. Hodkinson explains "shedding" or spike proteins being aerosolized through sweat. Even he says to stop vaccinating the kids now!
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Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
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