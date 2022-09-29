Few Know Who Jesus Is

Colossians 1:19-22 KJV

(19) For it pleased the Father that in him should all fulness dwell;

(20) And, having made peace through the blood of his cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven.

(21) And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled

(22) In the body of his flesh through death, to present you holy and unblameable and unreproveable in his sight:



