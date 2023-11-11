People Died From This False Doctrine! Exposing The Secret With Jon Clash

Today, Josh Peck welcomes Jon Clash, author of Law of Attraction: A Gateway Drug to Spiritual Heroin.





What are some of the most dangerous doctrines of devils you know of? Is it possible there are some you don’t know about? Could it be that you might practice one of the most destructive false doctrines without realizing it?





All these questions and more are answered on this episode of The Zach Drew Show!





